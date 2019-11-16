I’m here to clean the system in HCA: Azharuddin

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin put the record straight saying that he is here to help the game and clean the system in the association.

Reacting to the news items published in this paper, the former Indian captain said: “I have to stop a few things and put them in right place. I’m here for the benefit of Hyderabad cricket. It is my duty to bring back the old glory. I will look into genuine complaints. Whoever is good the selectors are there to pick the player,” he said in an exclusive interview.

With the recent criticism of some anomalies in selections, Azharuddin said the system has to be corrected and he cannot do it in one month. “The system has to be put in place. It will take some time before it could be repaired. We have to be patient like a batsman scoring a century. He may do it in three or five hours.’’

Azharuddin, who is in Italy and France because of prior commitments, said the new committee has come and they are in the middle of the new season. “I need support from everyone. There will be a few hard decisions and that may invite criticism. I’m ready to face it. I am also aware there is a lot of expectation from me to clean the system. I will definitely bring changes for good of Hyderabad cricket. Merit players will be recognised for their performances. I will be at the selection trials and watch the players. I won’t mind informing the selectors if a player is good.’’

The former elegant batsman further said if the selectors are doing wrong, then he will step in and make sure it is rectified. “I won’t mind removing people even somebody has played for the country or State. If I find something fishy happening, I will definitely take action.’’

This year, according to Azharuddin, Hyderabad was hit by rains and the local tournaments could not be conducted properly. “There is a lot of anomalies in score sheets and at times we just can’t rely on the scores. Other day, one team scored 650 and one batsman hit 300 in one-day league. It is good that the batsman hit over 300 but one has to see the batsman.’’

Azharuddin said during the senior T20 team selection, he was himself present at the practice session for three hours daily. “I watched them play and advised them. Now we have a good senior side. Once T20 match is over, I will concentrate for Ranji Trophy. It is an uphill task but I’m ready to take the challenges head on. I’m always open to advice. Even as Indian captain, I was open to advice and led for ten years. It was one of the biggest challenges. Good advice is always welcome. I don’t want praises but look at my work and talk. Constructive criticism is welcome. I will appreciate it.’’

The new HCA president said he can’t please everybody. “There is so much involvement of the parents. It is a very disturbing factor and it is creating a lot of problems. I’m aware of few wrongdoings. We need to tighten a few things. I will try to take everybody into confidence for cleaner cricket,’’ he signed off.

