Clean villages in Kothgudem via PPP

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Kothagudem: District administration has joined hands with ITC Ltd, Bhadrachalam, in ensuring better sanitation and effective solid waste management in villages. The officials of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and District Panchayat Office (DPO) have signed an agreement with ITC officials for the purpose. The DRDO P Jagath Kumar Reddy said that the agreement also aimed at achieving open defecation free (ODF) plus tag.

As part of the agreement, the ITC would meet the expenses towards organising training and awareness programmes for mandal and gram panchayat officials on solid waste management wherein they would be explained about methods on segregation of wet and dry waste.

Extensive campaign and educational material would also be prepared as part of the training, which would be conducted at 23 mandal headquarters in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The training programme would commence on November 11. Every day four mandals would be covered. Four resource persons and equal number of mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs), gram panchayat secretaries and mandal panchayat officers (MPOs) would take part, Jagath Kumar Reddy explained.

He further said that District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini had released a grant of Rs 12 crore towards construction of soak pits in gram panchayats. It was aimed at maintaining better sanitation in the villages.

Since the district consists of high density of tribal population, the administration has been making committed efforts towards prevention of viral fevers and seasonal diseases. The training programmes on solid waste management serves to sustain recent 30-Day Action Plan.

The ODF Plus was an extension of the ODF programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission, whose guidelines states that after a village or district secures the ODF status, steps have to be made to transition the village or district into an ODF Plus one, the DRDO added.

