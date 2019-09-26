Cleanliness drive changes boy’s life in Sircilla

By | Published: 12:15 am

Sircilla: No one knows how far villages continue to be clean after the 30-day rural action plan. But, it definitely provided a new lease of life to a school dropout. The story of 14-year-old Eluka Chandu completely changed when Collector D Krishna Bhaskar visited Thallapalli of Illandakunta mandal on September 23 to review the action plan.

Chandu, who worked as daily wage labour till then, got admission in a highly equipped model school, besides financial assistance of Rs 50,000. When Collector Bhaskar was participating in ‘Sramadanam’, some of the villagers informed him the boy who stopped going to school after Class VII last year. He, instead, started to drive a tractor to help his mother run the house.

The mother, Swarupa, was striving hard to make ends meet after her husband died when Chandu was a child. Unable to see his mother’s hardships, Chandu dropped out of school and started to help his mother by earning some extra money.

After enquiring about the student with the District Education Officer, the Collector instructed the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) to bring Chandu to him at the Collectorate. On Wednesday, Chandu and Swarupa, along with the MEO met Bhaskar, who enrolled Chandu in the Chandampeta Urban Gurukulam school. An amount of Rs 50,000 was also allotted to him Chandu and the MEO.

Based on the Collector’s instructions, DRO Bikya Naik handed over the cheque to the boy. Bhaskar told Chandu that he had a bright future ahead of him if he focussed on studies. The Collector wished him good luck to achieve higher positions by working hard. Chandu thanked the Collector and expressed confidence to achieve higher positions and said he would help poor students like him in the future. Swarupa also thanked the Collector for helping her son with his education. She also has a daughter who is in Intermediate in Gurukulam school. They don’t have a permanent house.

