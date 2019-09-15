Cleanliness possible only with coordinated efforts, says Sircilla Collector

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar said that cleanliness and development of villages would be possible only with coordinated efforts by officials, public representatives, and the public.

As part of the 30 day action plan programme, the District Collector participated in gram sabhas in Mallaram and Hanumajipet villages of Vemulawada rural mandal.

He inspected the implementation of 30-day action plan in villages and participated in sramadanam programme. Interacting with the members of sanitation, Haritha Haram, and electricity committees, he enquired about plantation of saplings and identification of other works.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said in order to develop rural habitations as model villages, Telangana government has taken up 30-day action plan, and emphasized the need to involve everybody in the programme.

He advised the people to plant saplings either side of internal roads to enhance green cover. Besides other electric works, currents wires would be tightened as part of power day.

He also advised to remove weeds, clean drainages, form soil roads, identify government lands for the construction of graveyards.

Collector wanted the officials to make villages as destinations for greenery and Cleanliness. It should be done in the coming fortnight.

He instructed the officials to impose fines on those who dump garbage on roads and drainages and warned to take action against officials who neglect their duties.

Advising to construct soak pits in every house, he said it is possible to prevent communicable diseases if dumping yards were cleared regularly.

Besides taking up plantation in a massive scale, dumping yards and compost yards should also be established in all villages, he said.

