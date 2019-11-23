Clerk in Hyderabad court nabbed taking bribe

By | Published: 1:18 pm

Hyderabad: Aakarapu Srinivas, a bench clerk in a local court in Kukatpally, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 2,000 from a complainant Sri Siva Kumar.

Srinivas allegedly demanded bribe to put up his second bail petition in a cybercrime case before the Magistrate.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter