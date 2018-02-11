Click and buy over a WhatsApp convo

By | Published: 12:42 am 6:37 pm

Over the years, the act of purchasing products online has become popular. People find it easy and convenient to purchase from their comfort of home or office. They don’t have to go from store to store in search of a particular thing. The other interesting fact about online shopping is the customer doesn’t have to wait in long queues for billing.

While online shopping has taken over traditional forms of shopping, sellers have made it even easier for the customers. Be it clothes, jewellery to makeup, everything can be bought over a quick WhatsApp chat and a cash transfer or cod. An advantage of this system is even sellers find this route easier, for it spares them the effort of setting up an online or a physical store.

Instead of customers going and searching for a product, the sellers send the product to their messenger app directly. Also WhatsApp users are willing to engage with this kind of businesses as it allows them access to sellers directly. The platform for one to stay in touch with family and friends is used widely today by small scale industries to promote their business. Creating a group and posting pictures doesn’t take much hard work than the traditional marketing. One can create a group of 256 members and share their products with description and get quick response from the buyers for a startup.

A general group invite is sent in the friends group or as a personal message in WhatsApp. Interested people join the group while others may ignore it. The rules are simple if people are free to exit the group if they find it too disturbing. Amreen Fatima, a school teacher who does this business as a pastime activity says, “I buy accessories from Aziz Bagh and resell them among friends via WhatsApp group. I’ve created a group where my friends and family can check the products and order them. They just leave the address and we deliver the product at their doorstep.”

Amreen also forwards the pictures of outfits in the group that she receives from a different platform. She sends the order after checking the quality. Soniya, who sells imitation jewellery via WhatsApp groups says, “It all started with helping a friend during an exhibition. She asked me to set up a jewellery stall in her exhibition. I would source the jewellery from Haryana for myself but after all the jewellery got sold, it inspired me to do something more in life and I took this up. Now I have a WhatsApp group and also provide home services if the customer wants to buy in large amounts.” Soniya’s jewellery collection comes from Haryana, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Everyone in the group chat can pitch in and see everyone’s responses. Customers who are likely to be comfortable using messaging apps for their day-to-day communication also prefer shopping over texts.

A software professional on conditions of anonymity says, “There is a fulfillment centre in the city where the products come from various places. A local vendor takes over the dump and forms a chain system via WhatApp group. The seller doesn’t have any product, he forwards the pictures to these groups. When a buyer selects the product, he forwards the address to the seller in the group. It’s the 7A quality (duplicate) that is sold via WhatsApp groups. We inform the customer beforehand about the replica and then sell it to them with a nominal profit.” A 23-year-old Sashi Mouli who loves to buys shoes, watches and perfumes through WhatsApp says, “I find it trust worthy since I don’t trust all the websites. In WhatsApp, I buy from a known person and if I’m not satisfied with the quality of the product, there are high chances of replacement.”

Most of the startups prefer the messenger app as it is convenient and marketing friendly. Now, small scale business holders can download the free business app provided by WhatsApp and can also interact with customers easily by using tools to automate, sort, and quickly respond to messages.