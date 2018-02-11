Climate resilience workshop in Hyderabad on Feb 12, 13

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Environment Protection and Training Research Institute (EPTRI) will host a two-day workshop on ‘US-India Partnership for Climate Resilience’ at its premises on February 12 and 13.

Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar will be chief guest while a host of dignitaries will be speaking at the event. Among the prominent scientists scheduled to present their ideas are Prof Ravi Shankar Nanjundiah from Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Dr P Radhakrishnan of NABARD, Dr David Easterling from National Centres for Environment Information (NCEI), Dr Ken Kunkel from Cooperative Institute for Climate & Satellites, Dr Shaily Maloo from EPTRI and Dr Katharine Hayhoe from Climate Science Center, Texas.

Among several environment-related topics of concern, the experts will discuss future climate projections and government action planning on climate change.