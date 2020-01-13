Clinical Genetics certificate course

By | Published: 12:50 am 5:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Diseases, Begumpet, which functions under the aegis of the Osmania University, has invited applications for its certificate course in Clinical Genetics: Diagnostics and Management.

Graduates and postgraduates in medicine, dentistry, genetics, biotechnology, biochemistry, zoology etc., with 50 percent marks from a recognised university can apply for the 20 seats that are available. The last date for submission of filled in application is February 15, while further details and the application form are available on www.instituteofgenetics-ou.org / www.osmania.ac.in. The date of interview for shortlisted candidates is February 21, while the list of selected candidates will be published on the on websites on February 24. The last date for payment of fee is February 29, while the course will commence from March 2.

