‘Clinical pharmacists can play vital role in healthcare sector’

The national president of Doctor of Pharmacy Association, India, Dr Sai Kumar Katam is a firm believer in the important role clinical pharmacists can play in healthcare. A clinical pharmacist himself, Dr Sai Kumar tells Telangana Today that clinical pharmacy is yet to receive the patronage it deserves from State government.

On clinical pharmacy in India

It’s been a decade since the concept of clinical pharmacy and Pharm D courses were introduced in India. And yet, so far, not many States have embraced the concept and created a cadre of clinical pharmacists.

Once a separate cadre is created, automatically, clinical pharmacy will be introduced as a separate discipline in the curriculum of medical colleges.

Health policy makers must realise that clinical pharmacists have an important role to play in improving patient care.

Response of private hospitals

Some of the leading corporate hospitals in Hyderabad have started recruiting clinical pharmacists into their healthcare system.

The reason being clinical pharmacists on the payroll has become mandatory to obtain accreditation from quality control agencies such as JCI and NABH.

To attract medical tourism, it is mandatory to have clinical pharmacists who can liaise between patients and doctors. Almost all the corporate hospitals in Bengaluru have clinical pharmacists in their roles.

Role of clinical pharmacist

Clinical pharmacists have the ability to provide exact dosage of right drug at the ideal time to patients. They provide personalised medical care to patients and that goes a long way in improving outcomes.

What many people do not realise is that clinical pharmacists look at the overall well-being of the patient and determine whether a particular drug will be ideal for patient recovery.

There is a dire need to have a rational drug use policy in India and this is possible only through clinical pharmacists.

On AICTE intervention in Pharm D courses

It’s rather strange that a course that deals with medicine and patients is brought under the umbrella of AICTE. The dual control of Pharm D courses by Pharmacy Council of India and AICTE has created lot of confusion among students.

It’s ironical that a course that deals with medicine, hospitals and management of patients does not fall under jurisdiction of a Health University but is regulated by a Technical Council. There is a definite need for clarity on this issue from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi.