Clinical pharmacy yet to find acceptance

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The rise of irrational use of drugs, resistance to antibiotics, increasing cases of drug resistance TB and a general lack of respect towards prescription based drugs among patients and even drug retailers has become a trend in the country’s healthcare sector.

Especially so in the Indian setting where patients do not get proper guidance in the rational use of drugs from their doctors and even from retail outlets.

This has fuelled the rise of additional caregivers in the form of clinical pharmacists, whose sole aim is to ensure that patients receive safe and effective therapy with optimum usage of medicines.

While the role of clinical pharmacists in patient care is quite extensive in countries such as United States, Canada, Europe and even in Gulf, their role is yet to be defined and adopted formally in the Indian medical sector, especially in the government-run healthcare set-up.

There are few corporate hospitals in Hyderabad and in India that have tried to assimilate clinical pharmacy in their patient-care but by and large, clinical pharmacy as a practice is yet to be embraced fully by the State-run health institutions.

In fact, government medical colleges in Telangana have not so far introduced clinical pharmacy as a subject and produced graduates in clinical pharmacy.

Optimised medication therapy

There are no separate departments in State-run hospitals, which work exclusively with patients to provide optimised medication therapy, promote health and wellness, disease prevention and more importantly encourage patients to adhere to a drug regimen.

While consultation between physicians and patients are decreasing by the day, it makes a lot of sense to have a cadre of clinical pharmacists who can help patients make safe and rational choice of drugs.

Such a cadre can help patients better understand their medications and most importantly how to take them.

What is the role clinical pharmacist?

Till 1950s, in United States and Europe, the role of pharmacists was ‘product-oriented’, which meant that their role was curtailed only to disburse medicines to patients.

However, by 1960s, the role of pharmacist evolved into ‘patient-oriented’ which meant that apart from just distributing medicines, a clinical pharmacist must also ensure rational use of drugs by the patients.

Clinical pharmacy services include interacting with patients on their drug therapy, being an integral part of the team that participates in daily patient-care rounds along with the General Practitioner (GP), assessing adverse drug reaction and reporting it, therapeutic drug monitoring, clearing doubts among patients on usage of medicines and providing counselling to patients while they get discharged.

Experts said clinical pharmacy was the new role of pharmacists in which they were expected to go beyond just playing the role of pharmacist. Some of other important roles of clinical pharmacists is to ensure patient’s well-being, proper maintenance of documentation regarding the medication incidents effectively to maximise the patient’s compliance in drug use process and more significantly help the physician achieve the desired result, in terms of patient

The role of clinical pharmacists is also to keep track of scientifically valid information and advice regarding the safe and appropriate and cost effective usage of medicines. They also have to keep a track of increased use of medication among patients, which often lead to adverse drug reactions.

Who should regulate Pharm D courses?

The clinical pharmacy as a concept and as a profession was given a boost in India in 2008 when pharmacy colleges started offering six-year Pharm D (Doctoral in Pharma) programme. Students pursue five-year academic study and one-year of practical training during the six-year programme.

Despite not many professional openings in hospitals, the Pharm D course is much sought-after programme in India. A majority of the students who complete Pharm D, end-up taking Masters in US, Canada, Australia and other European countries and eventually land a job.

For the last one-decade, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) was the regulatory body of Pharm D courses. However, recently, the Pharm D was also brought under the umbrella of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which caused a lot of controversy.

Many have argued the logic behind such a move because Pharm D was a hospital oriented course and candidates who completed the course become part of a hospital or its management. Pharm D completed candidates essentially deal with patient welfare, which was not at all a mandate for AICTE, they argued.

Senior doctors and those familiar with the issue said private hospitals would not allow AICTE to conduct inspections for Pharm D because they lacked pharmacy expertise. The dual control of Pharm D course by PCI and AICTE has sent rather confusing signals to medical fraternity, they argued.