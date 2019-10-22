Close shave for school students in Sangareddy

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Sangareddy: As many as 35 students of an upper primary school had a close shave as a truck hit their bus near Sanagreddy on Tuesday evening. According to local residents, the school bus of Virtue School, located near Kandi is taking students back after the school hours. The over speeding truck brushed the school bus from the driver’s side and broke window panes of the school bus. The incident left the students in shock. The local residents came to the rescue of the students. They were taken to their homes by arranging another vehicle. Meanwhile, the School management has approached the Indrakaran police to register a case against the truck driver.

