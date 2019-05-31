Close to 10,000 engineering seats slashed in Telangana

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Close to 10,000 engineering seats in private engineering colleges under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad will not be available for admissions in the next academic year. The JNTU-Hyderabad which inspected private engineering colleges under its ambit for the grant of affiliation has slashed nearly 10,000 engineering seats.

Even the number of colleges offering various engineering courses has also decreased. Last year, nearly 183 private engineering colleges were affiliated to JNTU-H and this number has now come down to 156 engineering colleges. “This year, 156 private engineering colleges have received affiliation from the university with nearly 77,300 seats,” Prof N Yadaiah, Registrar, JNTU-Hyderabad told Telangana Today.

According to authorities, this year, 14 engineering colleges did not receive affiliation from the university while 13 private engineering colleges sought no objection certificate for progressive closure of the college. Not just engineering, even seats in pharmacy and other courses under the university have been reduced by the varsity administration. The university officials said that colleges which failed to maintain required infrastructure and faculty faced reduction in the intake and some were not granted affiliation.

Last year, due to less demand and lack of admissions, managements of 44 private engineering, pharmacy and business management colleges had approached the varsity for closure of about 100 undergraduate and post graduate courses.