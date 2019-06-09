Close to 700 kids take part in Outdoor Kids run in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Hyderabad: Close to 700 children aged between six years and 14 years, who completed their eight-weeks ‘Outdoor Kids’ training programme as part of Recreation and Child Health (ReaCH) initiative, participated in the final Graduation Day Run held at Telangana Forest Academy, Dulapally on Sunday.

A social initiative of Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS), the training programme was held at 13 different locations in the city with children being trained on active lifestyle by 26 mentors and 10 student volunteers.

The ReaCH programme is aimed at educating and sensitising children about the importance of physical activity from an early age. The two months training helps children from diverse communities to stay physically active and practice healthy habits. Interestingly, this year the Outdoor Kids programme also included providing free training to children from the Government Primary School from Film Nagar Basti, the members of HRS said.

The members of HRS said that programme is volunteer driven initiative that aims to improve learning and health through community involvement, family engagement, and creating conducive environment for children to stay physically active.

Some of the locations where the training programme was organised include KBR National Park, Botanical Gardens, housing communities such as Aparna Grande, Myhome Vihanga, Myhome Jewel and Malaysian Township. The final graduation run that was held at the Forest Academy on Sunday was supported by Telangana Forest Department.

