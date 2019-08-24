Cloud gaming faces challenges ahead of launch

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Urging fans to plunge into virtual high-res surround sound universe of extraordinary games, Google hopes its cloud-based Stadia platform will take the world by storm on its November launch. The US digital giant unveiled details of its nascent streaming video platform at this week Gamescom trade fair in Cologne in the hope it can gain massive attraction among hard-core gamers to zap past other providers of existing gaming fare.

“People have been talking about cloud gaming for 10 years we are on the third generation of actors. The signals have not yet turned green but Google has got solid enough guts to try it. We’ve never been so close” says Laurent Michaud, director of studies at French digital market consultancy Idate.

Gamescom represents a chance for some hands-on experience and the brand huge logo, plus its battalion of hostesses on its stand are helping to pull in the curious as they compare relative attractions with rivals led by Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s Xbox. Google chief executive Sundar Pichai explained, ‘‘the idea is build a game platform for everyone following an initial roll-out in 14 countries using a subscription model after an initial bundled hardware purchase.”

The hard-core brigade tend to be willing to pay out for the rig and content they want but are often very attached to their favoured support environment, be it console or PC-based. Beyond the task of converting gamers to Stadia, Google must address various technical obstacles that go with the territory of developing cloud gaming. “The challenge will notably be technical as better the resolution the greater the need for a quality internet network,” says Wandrille Pruvot, CEO of Xtra Life, a cloud-based apps manager for Apple.