CLP Leader attributes spread of coronavirus to failure of TS govt

Suryapet: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti vikramarka on Wednesday alleged that the State government had failed to control the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

Speaking after a visit to the district government hospital at Suryapet, Bhatti Vikramarka alleged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was neglecting the public health sector at a time when people were struggling for survival following the pandemic. “The State government failed to prepare government hospitals to tackle the pandemic situation,” he said.

Stating that the spread of coronavirus was high in Suryapet district, he said the required medical facilities and infrastructure was not provided to Suryapet district hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. “The same situation prevails in all district government hospitals in the State,” he added.

He questioned as to why Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy, who claims to be a close associate of the Chief Minister, failed to develop facilities and infrastructure in the district government hospital which comes under his Assembly constituency.

