CLP leader Battivikramarka inspects Kamareddy district hospital

Nizamabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Battivikramarka expressed his unhappiness over the facilities in Kamareddy district hospital and demanded that the government increase number of doctors in the hospital as Covid-19 patients were facing problems.

The CLP leader visited Kamareddy district hospital along with former minister Mohd Ali Shabbir, Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency Congress party in-charge Madanmohan Rao and Kamareddy DCC President Kailas Srinivas and inspected facilities in the hospital, interacted with doctors, patients and their relatives.

Speaking to media later, he said that shortage of healthcare professionals was leading to suffering of hundreds of patients. He urged the government to increase staff and infrastructure facilities in government hospitals and strengthen the medical and health system in Telangana.

Former minister Shabbir Ali said that because of lack of infrastructure facilities Covid patients were facing problems and the government should immediately increase the medical staff. At the occasion congress leaders Subhash Reddy, R Jamuna Rathod, K Balaraju and other Congress leaders were present.

