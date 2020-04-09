Club secretaries benefit from HCA largesse

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:59 pm

Hyderabad: Strange are the ways of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). In a move that would flummox many, the Apex Council of HCA decided to `fund’ the affiliated clubs with an amount of Rs 50,000 each.

In a message to all the 200-odd clubs, R Vijayanand, secretary of HCA, said they were giving this amount in these times of crisis. At the same time, he mentions that world is going through tough times due to the spread of Covid-19.

The latest release of funds to the clubs could cost HCA Rs one crore. The move has invited criticism from some members saying that it was a big mistake on the part of the Apex Council to squander away the funds in this manner.

Prakash Jain, former vice president of HCA, asked whether it was necessary to give the money to the club secretaries at a time when the association can help the poor who have been affected by the lockdown because of Convid-19 or HCA could have donated to CM’s relief fund. “The Apex Council could have instead given the money to staff members who would have found it helpful to tide over the financial crisis they are faced with. At such times, this is total misuse of BCCI funds. It could have been used for infrastructure development,’’ said Jain.

Jain questioned whether the club secretaries are indeed in need of this fund. “Some of them have more than two to three clubs and they stand to gain in a huge way. This is ridiculous.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .