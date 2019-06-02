CM brought innovative governance to State: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 7:56 pm 8:16 pm

Adilabad: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Law Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao governance was outstanding and was a role model for the country. He opined that newly formed State was setting benchmarks for other States in many areas.

He was addressing a gathering at State Formation Day celebrated at Police Parade Grounds in Nirmal on Sunday.

Conveying his wishes of the occasion to the public, Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana was achieved with the help of sacrifices of several martyrs. He added that the Chief Minister had spearheaded separate Statehood by drawing inspiration from the sacrifices. He earlier paid floral tributes to the martyrs and observed silence for two minutes. He took the guard of honour presented by armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister hailed Rao for rendering matchless administration to Telangana State. “Chief Minister’s ruling was unparalleled and innovative. He is aware of needs and challenges of the State. He is ensuring balance between development and welfare of the public,” he remarked, adding, Telangana was able to setting example to its counterparts.

The Nirmal MLA cited scheme such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, 2BHK, Mission Bhagiratha, KCR Kits, Mission Kakatiya, Telangana Harita Haram and Aasara pensions. He said that Rao had strived hard for supplying quality power to farm needs, for providing seeds, fertilizers and for simplifying administration by converting hamlets into gram panchayats. He added that road infrastructure of rural parts was improved like never before.

Reddy opined that Telangana would undergo a profound transformation with the advent of Kaleshwarm Lift Irrigation Scheme, soon. He stated that the State was the path of growth with the schemes and developmental activities implemented in the last five years. He sought participation of the public in making newly created entity a golden one as envisaged by Rao.

Similar glittering celebrations were witnessed in Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Adilabad Zilla Chairperson V Shobharani was the chief guest of the celebrations held in Adilabad district headquarters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.