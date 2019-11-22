CM expresses condolences over death of Yadagiri Reddy, Prof Ramakrishnaiah

By | Published: 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his condolences over the death of former MLA and senior CPI leader Gurram Yadagiri Reddy. The Chief Minister recalled that Yadagiri Reddy won on a CPI ticket from Ramannapet Assembly segment in combined Nalgonda district for three terms from 1985 to 1994.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Yadagiri Reddy was known for his simplicity and was committed to his party’s ideology till the end. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences over the death of APPSC’s former Chairman and former Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof V Ramakrishnaiah.

The Chief Minister said Ramakrishnaiah was a towering personality about whom Telangana would be proud of. He said Ramakrishnaiah was involved in social work till his last breath, and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

