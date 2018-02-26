CM for linking NREGA with farm sector

By | Published: 1:32 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the State government would mount pressure on the Centre for convergence of the NREGA with agriculture.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the behest of some farmers at the regional conference of members from the mandal and districts level farmers coordination committees from 13 South Telangana districts.

The Chief Minister said the issue was taken up with the Centre quite a number of times. The TRS members of Parliament would raise the issue once again on the floors of the House. He said he would also take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Minister for Marketing and Irrigation T Harish Rao to ensure that godown facilities are extended to the headquarters of the newly formed revenue mandals. Harish Rao assured him that all mandal headquarters towns will have adequate storage facility. Telangana State had added an additional 18 lakh ton storage capacity to its existing four lakh ton godown space in a matter of one year at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, he said.