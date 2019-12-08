CM Gajwel tour: Cutural extravaganza at Mahati Auditorium

By | Published: 12:48 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inspected the arrangements at Mahati Auditorium, Integrated Office Complex (IOC) and Integrated Market in Gajwel town ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s visit to Gajwel.

The Chief Minister, who is representing the Gajwel Assembly constituency, is expected to inaugurate the Auditorium, Integrated Office Complex and the Market building on December 11. Apart from them, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate Horticulture University and Forest Research Station in Mulug Mandal headquarters which falls under the same Constituency.

The Finance Minister held a review meeting at CM’s camp office in Gajwel town with Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathapa Reddy, Joint Collector M Padmakar, OSD, GADA (Gajwel Area Development Authority) R Muthyam Reddy and others on Saturday late evening. Talking to officials, Harish Rao asked the officials to make proper security arrangements for the CM’s visit.

To make the entire tour in Gajwel-Pragnapur Municipality a hassle-free one, Rao suggested the officials prepare a route map for the entire visit much prior to the fixture. The Minister asked them to plan cultural events during the morning and evening on December 11. To streamline the visitor’s flow, Rao asked the officials to issue passes to the visitors besides preparing media and VIP galleries. He also instructed them to make arrangements for lunch at the Mahati Auditorium.

