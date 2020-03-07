CM granting record fund to Corporation: Karimnagar Mayor

By | Published: 12:23 am

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that every month, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving Rs 2.47 crore to Karimangar Corporation.

Never before in the past, the corporation has got such a huge amount, the Mayor said while revealing the issues identified during the Pattana Pragathi at a press conference on Friday.

A number of problems were identified during the 10-day Pattana Pragathi from February 24 to March 4. The Corporation has been identifying the problems being faced by the people and taking steps to solve them. Besides identifying local problems, 470 km distance roads, 380 km drainages, 1,00,947 square meter open places, and 350 square meter government lands were cleaned.

A total of 1,297 garbage points were identified in the town and garbage was collected by visiting every house in merged villages. Out of 2.50 lakh saplings planned to plant in MCK limits, 300 were planted and remaining saplings would be planted in rainy season.

118 damaged electric poles were removed as against 427 poles identified. 1,200 new poles were arranged. 168 electric transformers were located on roads and steps would be taken to remove them. Informing to develop parks in divisions, he said eleven walking tracks and 30 open gyms would also be set up in the town.

