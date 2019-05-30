CM Jagan promises ‘Rajanna Rajyam’

By | Published: 12:40 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: It was a dream come true for Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy as he took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

What he wanted to achieve in undivided Andhra Pradesh and in the Congress party, he achieved in the residuary State of Andhra Pradesh and as the leader of the YSR Congress Party. After a nine-year-long struggle, he reached the pinnacle of his political career at the age of 46.

Jagan, as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief is popularly known, had set his eyes on the top post following the death of his father and then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009.

After a long battle including 16 months he spent in jail in quid-pro-quo cases, Jagan has achieved his goal, banking on the legacy of his father who was popularly known as YSR.

For YSR, known in the Congress as the ‘perpetual dissident’, it took more than two decades to realize his dream when he ousted Chandrababu Naidu from power in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004. He retained power five years later and also started grooming his only son to be his political successor.

The young businessman, who was just 36 then, had an impressive beginning to his political career, getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Kadapa, considered a pocket borough of the YSR family.

However, YSR’s sudden death plunged Jagan into gloom and the State into political chaos. Till then not many outside the State knew Jagan.

When YSR loyalists began ‘Jagan as CM’ campaign, he came to be seen as over ambitious and a man in a hurry to reach the top, coming from Rayalaseema, a region notorious for ruthless factional killings and where the inheritance of political power is seen as a matter of legitimate right.

The Congress leadership was unimpressed and threatened to crack the whip but Jagan defied the party to undertake the ‘Odarpu yatra’ to console the families of those who died of shock or committed suicide following YSR’s death.

Seen as brash by many, he foresaw a bright political future in claiming the political legacy of his father and quit the Congress along with his mother YS Vijayalakshmi to float the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party or YSCRP in March 2011.

By winning by-elections from the Kadapa Lok Sabha and Pulivendula seats with huge margins, the son-mother duo proved their popularity in the home district.

The same year, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on petitions filed by some leaders of the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), ordered a CBI probe into allegations of corruption against Jagan.

In what came to be known as the ‘quid-pro-quo’ cases, Jagan was accused of getting investments into his businesses by firms and individuals in return for the undue favours shown to them by his father in the form of approvals, leases, contracts and government lands.

Jagan, who termed the cases against him witch-hunting by the Congress and the TDP, was arrested by the CBI on May 27, 2012. He spent 16 months in jail before he was granted bail.

After his release, the young leader found himself in a different political environment with the UPA government’s decision to grant statehood to Telangana.

With his trademark public outreach style and ‘padyatras’ or foot marches, he strengthened the party. He promised to usher in ‘Rajanna Rajyam’, a reference to YSR’s rule during which many path breaking welfare schemes were launched.

Jagan inherited all the traits of his father – rebellious, aggressive, outspoken, nurturing a strong coterie around him and still striking an instant emotional chord with people.

An unusual politician, Jagan easily mingles with people, shakes hands and develops an emotional connect by cupping their chin in a commiserative gesture.

Though, he narrowly missed out to the TDP in 2014, he was confident that it was only a matter of time before he reached his goal.

He was not wrong. The massive mandate which YSRCP got shows people wanted to give him a chance. IANS

Jagan becomes CM at 46, but not the youngest

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at age 46. But there have been other first timers who became Chief Ministers at a younger age.

They include MOH Farook, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Omar Abdullah. Farook became the youngest Chief Minister of Puducherry at a young age of 29 years. He was the youngest CM of any State in the country.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Mahanta became the Chief Minister at age 34. Coming from an active political family and grandson of Sheikh Abdullah, Omar Abdullah in 2009 became the Chief Minister at age 38.

Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra when he was 38 years old. In 2012, Akhilesh Yadav, after his Samajwadi Party’s spectacular win, became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He took charge at the age of 38.

Pema Khandu at the age of 36 took oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren was just 28 when he became the Chief Minister. IANS

Wishes pour in for Jagan

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy on taking oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In a tweet, the President conveyed his best wishes and hoped that Chief Minister Jaganmohan will take Andhra Pradesh to new heights of development. “President Kovind congratulated @ysjagan on taking oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The President wished him the very best and hoped he would take Andhra Pradesh to new heights of development,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. “Congratulate @ysjagan ji on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. May the state develop further and benefit people more,” Patnaik said in a twitter post. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended their wishes to Reddy, his new team of ministers and to the people of the State. ANI/PTI

Fan sets up big screen at daughter’s wedding

Suryapet: A fan of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday Billupalli Indra Reddy, a native of Huzurnagar in Suryapet district, has setup a large LED Screen at the venue of his daughters’s marriage to facilitate his relatives and guests watch the swearing in ceremony of his beloved leader.

As marriage of his daughter Manjula Bhargavi with Faninder Reddy took place at 12 noon at Huzurnagar, Indra Reddy fixed a big LED screen at the wedding hall to ensure that the fans and his relatives will not miss the live telecast of swearing-in ceremony of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.