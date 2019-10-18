CM Jagan wants to control media’s freedom of expression, says Lanka Dinakar

By | Published: 3:55 pm

Amaravati: Criticizing a cabinet proposal to empower government departments to take action against media houses on their reports, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is attempting to keep all media in his fold and the decision is being taken to curtail freedom of expression.

Speaking to ANI, Dinakar said, “CM Jagan wants all the state media to remain under his control and to ensure it he has brought new cabinet proposal to book media houses for baseless reports”. “Article 19 and 21 of Indian constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression but in the state of Andhra Pradesh after cabinet decision, the freedom of speech and expression is going to be curtailed”, he added.

He also stated that if such rule is implemented it will be used to silence any critics by means of lodging cases against the persons who may criticize the government policies. Andhra Pradesh Government has however stated that no such decision has been taken yet and it is merely a proposal at the moment.

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Thursday gave clarification over the reports and said that it merely a suggestion at the moment and no final decision in this regard has been taken yet.