CM Jaganmohan Reddy to inaugurate new districts in Andhra Pradesh on April 4

Vijayawada: The notification on the 26 new districts in Andhra Pradesh will be issued in a couple of days and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will inaugurate the new districts on April 4, according to Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he said that over 17,500 suggestions and objections were received from the public with respect to the formation of new districts. In all, people had submitted memoranda on 284 aspects and the Chief Minister had resolved 90 percent of them, he stated.

“We have transferred some mandals to other districts on public demand. The bifurcation is done in a fully scientific manner for the convenience of the people and in order to achieve steady growth. Every district will have at least two revenue divisions. We have added more revenue divisions and the new districts setup would be conveyed to the Planning wing of Central government after April 4, Vijay Kumar said.

