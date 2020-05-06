CM KCR advises migrant labours to stay back as economy is opening up

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday urged the migrant labour wishing to return to their natives States to think of staying back as sectors such as construction and industries would open from Wednesday.

Addressing the media at Pragathi Bhavan here, he said that those who prefer to return to their home States can do so since arrangements are being made for their home-bound journey.

Urging the migrant labour to be patient as the process of arranging local transportation once they reach their home States was in the hands of governments there, Chandrashekhar Rao said: “I spoke with Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today and they are ready to take them back, but we need to send them a list of the migrants who want to return home along with the names of the districts they belong to so that local transportation can be arranged,” he said, and advised the officials that a staggered return of the labour would be helpful.

He said that 11 trains had left for Bihar, UP, MP and Rajasthan from Telangana even though the State government wanted to 40 trains for this purpose. “It is because the receiving States also have to make arrangements for the migrant labours return,” he said, adding that the trains sent to States like Bihar are bringing back hamalis that help in loading and unloading paddy. He said that 1,200 are coming back now in a train that recently dropped migrant labour in Bihar, and in all 20,000 to 25 000 labourers were ready to come back to Telangana.

“I urge them to register their names first and wait for their turn. However, they have to return to Telangana as this is the place where they get enough to work and earn,” he said. He advised the labours who wish to stay to dial 100 or to be in touch with the local MLAs if they are in need of anything.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .