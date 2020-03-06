CM KCR allocates senior IAS officers to monitor preparedness for COVID-19

By | Published: 11:51 pm 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday has allocated three senior IAS officers to head the special committee that were formed to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana.

The senior IAS officers who will now oversee the special committee include Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty; Secretary, Finance, TK Sridevi and former Hyderabad Collector, Manicka Raj Kanan.

Apart from the four senior IAS officers, the State Health Department also has three IAS officers including Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, A Santi Kumari, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Yogita Rana, Telangana AYUSH Commissioner, Alagu Varshini and Director of Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA), Preeti Meena who will are set to head the special committees.

For efficient implementation of measures aimed at containing COVID-19 in Hyderabad, the State health officials had formed several committees including hospital management committee, surveillance committee, IEC committee, Procurement Committee and Training Committee.

On Friday, State Health Minister, Etela Rajender along with senior health officials also finalised the roles and responsibilities of each of the committees.

Advisory to be issued to all medical shops

The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) will issue an advisory to all the medical shops in Telangana to stop selling masks at exorbitant prices. “Although masks do not come under the category of drugs, we want medical stores to do away with such practices. At a time of crisis like this, medical shops should not indulge in such activities,” said Director, TSDCA, Preeti Meena. The Health Minister also on Friday said stringent action would be taken on medical shops that were selling masks at exorbitant prices.

