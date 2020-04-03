CM KCR appeals to people to light candles, diyas

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday urged the people of Telangana State to light candles and diyas at 9 pm on April 5 in accordance with the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wanted them to extend their solidarity and show their unity in the fight against Coronavirus, making the programme a success. He hoped the event will inspire the entire humanity to fight against the deadly disease and get rid of it permanently.

