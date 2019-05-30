CM KCR assures AP and Jagan Mohan Reddy of all support

By | Published: 1:57 pm 2:00 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday assured people of Andhra Pradesh of all support for their all round development under the leadership of the new Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the swearing in of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada, he said there was enough scope for two Telugu States to grow together and achieve a higher scale of development.

It is time for the two states to move forward hand in hand instead of crossing swords on one issue or the other. The two States should not be rivals, but partners of mutual benefit . This great occasion should mark the beginning of a new phase in the relations of the two States.

The moment should be cherished by Telugu people all over the world. He said a great responsibility on hand for the two governments is the optimum utilisation of Godavari waters. It is time to overcome the issues in sharing the Krishna river waters by addressing the concerns of one another.

Every inch of both the Telugu States should be covered with lush green crops by making use of their due share of river waters.

Wishing all success on behalf of the people and government of Telangana for the success of “Nayayuva Mukhyamantri ” – young Chief Minister, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy may be young in age but he had onerous tasks to deal with. He exuded confidence that Jagan Mohan Reddy would be a success in the new role he had donned as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

K Chandrashekhar Rao said, as Jaganmohan Reddy had proved amply in his nine years of political journey, he had the required ability, courage and strength, besides the qualities he had inherited from his father former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy to lead the State in new direction.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.