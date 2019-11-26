CM KCR calls on Governor

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday to formally apprise her about various initiatives of the State government including the proposed Revenue Act and also the State government’s approach towards the TSRTC strike. The meeting lasted for over two hours.

To ensure effective and transparent services in the Revenue Department to people in the State, the government proposed to bring in a new Revenue Act. The Chief Minister had already held extensive deliberations with all stakeholders to introduce reforms in the Revenue Department and instructed the officials concerned to find a permanent solution to end the woes of land owners especially farmers with regards to land disputes.

Sources said the Chief Minister also apprised the Governor regarding the State government’s plans to sanction permits to private bus operators on 5,100 routes in the wake of the TSRTC strike. He reportedly informed her that the State government’s decision was in adherence with the Centre’s amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act recently.

