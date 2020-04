By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of K. Chandra mouli, former IAS officer who served united AP in various capacities for more than 30 years and who passed away on Friday.

In addition to many distinguished assignments he also worked as Collector Kadapa District.

