CM KCR condoles death of former MLA Krishna Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his grief over the death of Kalwakurthy former MLA Edma Krishna Reddy. Through his service activities and social awareness, he said Krishna Reddy gained public affection as a popular leader. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the former legislator and offered prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.

The Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, A Indra Karan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and others also expressed their condolences. They all recalled the yeomen services of Krishna Reddy to the people of the State especially Kalwakurthy area.

