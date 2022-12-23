CM KCR condoles death of Kaikala Satyanarayana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:17 AM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the demise of Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana and recalled his friendship with the famous actor in a statement here on Friday.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Kaikala Satyanarayana has endeared himself to Telugu people with his innate ability to play any different type of characters in Telugu films.

He termed Satyanarayana’s death as an irreparable loss to Telugu Film Industry.