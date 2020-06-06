CM KCR condoles death of renowned gynaecologist

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of 97-year-old Dr T Padma, a former Superintendent of CKM Government Maternity Hospital, Warangal. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Dr Padma leaves behind two daughters, granddaughters and great grand children.

Dr Padma, who was former Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Kakatiya Medical College, left for her heavenly abode after an illustrious long career of more than seven decades. A brilliant surgeon whose successes were phenomenal, she became a household name in Warangal for treating infertility cases successfully through oral medicines alone.

Medical ethics was at the core of her being, and Dr Padma, a thorough professional, was a role model for her innumerable students who are today at the helm of their medical professions. Always abreast of the latest development in her subject, she was always willing to give medical advice to her juniors who sought her for her wide experience.

