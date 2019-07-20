CM KCR condoles death of Sheela Dixit

By | Published: 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep condolences on the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of New Delhi Sheela Dixit.

In a message the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .