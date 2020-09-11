CM KCR condoles death of Swamy Agnivesh

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the death of prominent social activist Swamy Agnivesh.

Recalling that Swami Agnivesh had extended support to the Telangana Statehood movement from the beginning, the Chief Minister pointed out that he had participated in meetings, conferences and programs of separate Statehood movement. Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

