CM, Governor lead tributes to Jaitley

By | Published: 1:07 pm 3:09 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Governor ESL Narasimhan led the tributes to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away after a prolonged illness in New Delhi on Saturday.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed shock over Jaitley’s demise and recollected his association with Jaitley and his services to the nation and prayed that the former Union Minister’s soul rest in peace. Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

The Governor expressed shock at Jaitley’s passing and in his message, said “the country has lost a towering personality who will always remain a beacon to inspire young politicians to tread the path of value-based politics.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet, said he was sorry to hear the news. Jaitley was an articulate and affable leader, In his four-decade long political career, he made notable contributions in the service of the nation and stood up for values. My prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of grief.”

TRS working president KT Rama Rao who also tweeted his condolences, said he was extremely saddened to learn about Jaitely’s demise. Passing on his condolences to the former Union Minister’s family, Rama Rao said Jaitley was “one of the most well informed and composed Union ministers I have had the good fortune of interatcing many times. Always forthright and ebullient.” Rama Rao also shared pictures of his meetings with Jaitley at different times.

Former Minister T Harish Rao in a tweet said he was deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Jaitley. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of grief,” he said.

Among the others who expressed condolences at Jaitley’s passing were Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Endowments and Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu, and Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chowdary.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter