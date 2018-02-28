CM KCR condoles Kanchi seer’s death

By | Published: 12:27 pm 2:37 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham seer Jayendra Saraswati.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief Minister praised the great services rendered by Jayendra Saraswati for the development of Kanchi Peetham.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Endowments department to depute a senior officer from the department on behalf of Telangana Government and on his behalf to attend the post death rituals of Swamy Jayendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.