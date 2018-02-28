CM KCR condoles Kanchi seer’s death

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief Minister praised the great services rendered by Jayendra Saraswati for the development of Kanchi Peetham.

By Author   |   Published: 28th Feb 2018   12:27 pm Updated: 28th Feb 2018   2:37 pm
Jayendra Saraswathi
Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham seer Jayendra Saraswati.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Endowments department to depute a senior officer from the department on behalf of Telangana Government and on his behalf to attend the post death rituals of Swamy Jayendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.


