Published: 11:42 am 11:54 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed deep condolences at the passing of veteran Communist Party of India leader Gurudas Dasgupta.

In a message, the Chief Minister recalled that Dasgupta was at the forefront of the struggles to highlight the plight of the downtrodden. Recalling his association with Dasgupta during his tenure as an MP and Union Minister, Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.