By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed deep condolences on the demise of senior actor, writer and stage artiste Raavi Kondala Rao. The Chief Minister recalled Ravikondala Rao as one of the finest character artiste of his times and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Also read Telugu actor Raavi Kondala Rao no more

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .