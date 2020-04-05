CM KCR congratulates electricity department staff

By | Published: 10:42 pm 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated the electricity department including TS Transco and TS Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao for smoothly handling the sudden fall in power load in the State on Sunday, after thousands of people switched off lights in their respective residences to express solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

He said though the power load fell drastically by 1,500 MW as against 500 MW estimated earlier, the electricity department worked in a strategic manner and maintained a balance to ensure that there was no severe impact on the power grid.

The electricity department including the power generation and transmission companies worked in tandem with each other in striking a balance in power generation and consumption to prevent any outage, despite the sudden fall and spike in power consumption between 9 pm and 9.10 pm on Sunday night.

Prabhakar Rao who monitored the situation from the load dispatch centre at Vidyuth Soudha here, had prepared the entire staff to face any eventuality in this regard.

To balance the sudden fall in power demand, the electricity department operated pumps at Nagarjuna Sagar Hydel Power Station and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to use the excess power available. They also reduced power generation in Thermal Power Plants.

Similarly, they switched off the pump sets and also increased power generation when people started switching on the lights resulting in huge demand for power within a short span.

