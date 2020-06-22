CM KCR consoles martyred Colonel’s family, hands over financial package

By | Published: 4:07 pm 4:16 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the family members of martyr Colonel Santosh Babu at the latter’s residence in Suryapet on Monday and personally hand over the promised financial package. He had also handed over the appointment letter of a Group-I job to Santosh Babu’s wife Santoshi. He had earlier declared the financial package comprising Rs 5 crore, a house site and a Group-I job to Santoshi.

The Chief Minister travelled by road and reached the residence of martyr Colonel Santosh Babu at around 3.40 pm and paid floral tributes to the martyr. He was accompanied by Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other elected representatives and officials.

Santosh Babu’s father welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival and introduced his family members. Chandrashekhar Rao enquired about the well-being of the family especially Santosh Babu’s two children. He assured all support to the family. The promised house site will be allotted as per the choice of Santosh’s family.

