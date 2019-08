By | Published: 3:15 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday conveyed Krishnashtami greetings to the people of Telangana. The birthday of Lord Krishna is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm all over the state in the month of July or August.

