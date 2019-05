CM KCR deputes chief guests for June 2 fete

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao finalised the list of names of the chief guests to hoist the national flag on occasion of the State Formation Day on June 2 in various districts. He will participate in the celebrations at Public Gardens. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials will also participate in the State formation Day celebrations at Public Gardens.

The chief guests assigned for hoisting the national flag are:

Adilabad: ZP Chairperson Shobha Rani; Bhadradri Kothagudem: ZP Chairperson Vasudeva Rao; Jagityal: Minister Koppula Eeshwar; Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Government Advisor Ram Laxman; Jangaon: ZP Chairperson Padma; Jogulamba Gadwal: ZP Chairperson Bhandaru Bhaskar; Kamareddy: ZP Chairperson Dafedar Raju; Khammam: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav; Karimnagar: Minister Etela Rajender; Komuram Bhim Asifabad: Government Advisor AK Goel; Mahbubnagar: Minister V Srinivas Goud; Mahabubabad: Government Advisor AK Khan; Mancherial: Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma; Medak: ZP Chairperson Rajamani; Medchal: Minister Ch Malla Reddy; Mulugu: Government Whip B Venkateshwarlu; Nagarkurnool: Government Advisor Anurag sharma; Nalgonda: Council Deputy Chairman Neti Vidyasagar; Narayanpet: Government Advisor KV Ramana Chary;

Nirmal: Minister A Indra Karan Reddy, Nizamabad: Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy; Peddapalli: ZP Chairperson Tula Uma; Rajanna Sircilla: Government Advisor GR Reddy; Ranga Reddy: Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud; Sangareddy: Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali; Siddipet: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy; Suryapet: Minister G Jagadish Reddy; Vikarabad: ZP Chairperson Sunitha; Wanaparthy: Minister S Niranjan Reddy;

Warangal Urban: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao; Warangal Rural: Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy; Yadadri Bhongir: ZP chairperson Balu Naik.

