KCR directs officials to develop more lung space in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday emphasised the need to protect Hyderabad city and its surroundings which are fast developing and geographically expanding.

As part of the ‘Save Hyderabad’ project, he instructed officials concerned to develop 1.5 lakh hectare of forest land available in a radius of 50-60 km radius from the city into forest blocks to create lung space.

“Green cover should spread in these areas rapidly. Funds should be spent with special focus on development of Musi River Front and Hyderabad Urban Forestry,” Rao told the officials at a review meeting covering various departments in Pragathi Bhavan.

The Chief Minister wanted a walkway on the Musi River Front like the one at KBR Park. He also instructed a team comprising Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao, Forests Minister, Jogu Ramanna, Chief Secretary, S K Joshi, Chief Conservator of Forests, P K Jha, Government Chief Advisor, Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, S Narsing Rao to tour the city and its surrounding forest areas and recommend measures to develop the area.

The new Panchayat Raj Bill will be introduced during the budget session of the State Legislative Assembly to be convened in the middle of March. Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements and asked the Finance Department officials to make provision in the budget for annual allocation of Rs 5 lakh-Rs 30 lakh for each gram panchayat on population basis.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the draft Panchayat Raj Bill and formation of new rural and urban panchayats. He instructed the officials concerned to prepare guidelines on procurement of funds based on allocations made under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Finance Commission, funds from the State budget and funds accrued through property tax of gram panchayats. He wanted officials to study and prepare an action plan to obtain funds from the Central Finance Commission to the panchayats.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed issues pertaining to Revenue, Municipal Administration, Medical and Health Departments among others.