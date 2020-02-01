CM KCR expresses disappointment over Union Budget

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: Expressing extreme disappointment over the Union Budget 2020, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday opined that the Union Budget will have adverse impact on a progressive State like Telangana. He alleged that the Centre was showing discrimination against the State by inflicting heavy cuts in allocation of funds and reducing the State’s share in the Central taxes. He feared that it will be detrimental to implementation of welfare and development programmes in the State.

In an extensive meeting with the officials concerned on impact of Union Budget 2020 on the State, at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao expressed anger over a cut of about Rs 3,831 crore in Telangana State’s share in the Central taxes for 2019-20. He said the States had a Constitutional right to seek a share in Central taxes. Accordingly, Telangana State was expected to receive Rs 19,718 crore for financial year of 2019-20, but the Centre had revised the estimates reducing the amount to Rs 15,987.

“One or two per cent cut in funds allocated to the States by the Centre due to revised estimates has been an acceptable procedure over the years. But the latest revised estimates have reduced the funds due to Telangana State for 2019-20 by 18.9 per cent. Such heavy cuts by the Centre will have an adverse impact on the State government’s financial plans. The Centre’s decision to reduce the State’s share in the Central taxes is nothing but incompetence and failure in financial management,” he averred.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Union Budget 2020 also will have a negative impact on Telangana State’s economy after the Centre approved the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission to reduce the States’ share in the Central taxes from 42 per cent to 41 per cent. He added that the Centre also reduced Telangana State’s share in funds from 2.437 per cent to 2.133 per cent causing a dent in the State’s receipts from the Centre amounting to Rs 2,381 crore.

“Despite Telangana State contributing a lion’s share to the country’s economy, the Centre is showing discrimination in allocation of funds and reducing the State’s share in the Central taxes. Though the Centre promised Rs 16,726 crore to the State under Union Budget 2019-20, release of complete funds remains doubtful. If the Centre does not stick to it’s promises in fund allocations, the future of economic conditions in the State remains uncertain,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao accused the Centre of resorting to cheating with regards to GST. He pointed out that the Centre promised to fund the gap in revenue losses suffered by the States due to GST implementation for five years, but was delaying payment of Rs 1,137 due to Telangana State. He observed that the Union government did not give clarity on the State government’s request for sanction of Rs 24,000 crore towards implementing Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, following recommendation from the NITI Aayog. He also expressed displeasure over non-allocation of funds for the irrigation projects being constructed in the State.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre did not honour a single request made by the State government which sought funds for various ongoing programmes that could boost the overall economy. “The Union government did not announce any corrective or progressive measures to put the ailing economy on the right track. Instead, it took more measures that could prove detrimental to our economy by reducing allocations to priority sectors like agriculture, education, health, rural development and other departments which will have severe impact on the nation’s socio-economic development,” he predicted.

The Union government reduced allocations to various sectors in its Budget 2020-21. Allocations to urban development were reduced from Rs 1,037 crore in 2019-20 to mere Rs 889 crore in 2020-21. This could prove detrimental to rapid urbanisation in the State. Similarly, allocations to agriculture sector were scaled down from 3.65 per cent in 2019-20 to 3.39 per cent in 2020-21. Funds to health sector also were cut down from 2.24 per cent during current budget year to 2.13 per cent during 2020-21 budget. Rural development also suffered severe cuts in funds from 4.37 per cent in this fiscal to 3.94 per cent in the next fiscal. Fund allocations to education sector also were reduced from 3.37 per cent in 2019-20 budget to 3.22 per cent in 2020-21 budget year.

Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office S Narsing Rao, secretary Smitha Sabharwal, special secretary Bhupal Reddy and others were also present.

