CM KCR feeds monkeys at Yadadri

By | Published: 6:18 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s compassionate side came to the fore when he spotted a group of monkeys during his visit to Yadadri Sri Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday.

While returning to continue with his inspection of the temple town development works after completing lunch at Haritha Guest House on the hill shrine, the Chief Minister noticed a group of monkeys sitting near a ghat road curve, a few metres away from the guest house. He instructed his security officials to stop the vehicle and stepped out.

Chandrashekhar Rao asked his security personnel to bring out the bananas that were in his vehicle and personally fed the monkeys. Surprisingly, the monkeys, about 15 in number, took turns to take a banana from the Chief Minister’s hand in a disciplined manner.

