CM KCR for simpler pattadar passbooks

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday, in a bid to de-clutter and make the new pattadar passbooks simpler, took quick decisions to do away with irrelevant columns and introduce some new ones after detailed discussions with officials.

The Chief Minister, who held discussions with senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan here, said the changes should be incorporated in the passbooks and pahanis which are to be distributed soon. It was also decided to have a photograph of the landowner besides assigning a unique number to each passbook.

“There are 31 columns in the existing passbooks and pahanis. There is no need for so many columns since several changes have taken place over a period of time. There was a need for certain columns when the government used to collect land cess, which are not required now,” he said, adding that some of these columns will only add to the confusion.

Data on website

Stating that the entire data on land records will be available on the Dharani website, Chandrashekhar Rao said there was no need to have additional information on passbooks and pahanis given to farmers. “Only important and necessary information will be sufficient. It is enough if details like names of farmers, survey numbers, extent of land and how it was obtained are given. Terms are used in other languages in pahanis and passbooks and our farmers will never understand these terms,” he said, and suggested use of terms and language which farmers can understand.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to ensure that every inch of land in urban and rural areas is accounted for, and ownership of each and every inch of land ascertained. “Through the land records purification, rectification and updation exercise, land records of rural areas in the State are clear, and in a similar way, details of land records in urban areas and cities should be finalized,” he said.

Since it has been decided to distribute passbooks on March 11, measures should be taken to ensure that the passbooks reach all the districts by March 5. The land records should be purified in such a manner that there would not be any litigation in future and they would be maintained with transparency, he said.

Passbooks by March 11

Asserting that the new passbooks should be distributed in all the villages on March 11, he urged the officials to chalk out plans for printing and supply of the passbooks.

“The land records purification programme is a great success. With these details, every inch in rural areas has been cleared. Decision regarding lands in legal and other disputes will be taken up under Part B of the land records rectification programme. Clarity has been established in the case of 93 per cent of lands,” the Chief Minister pointed out, and instructed that the focus now should be on land in urban areas and in cities.

“Examine if private lands can also be given a unique number like the survey number. The government is of the view that after the land records purification, there will be a fall in land disputes in rural areas. Study what kind of method should be adopted for urban and city areas. Details of every inch of land in Telangana State including ownership and land utilization should be available with the government,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Advisor to government Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao, Shanti Kumari, Principal secretary (Revenue) Rajesh Tiwari, Land Records Mission Director Vakati Karuna, Mee Seva Commissioner Venkateswar Rao, Rangareddy District Collector Raghunandan Rao, Medchal District Collector M V Reddy, MLA Alam Venkateswarlu, MLC Karne Prabhakar, MDC Chairman Seri Subhash Reddy and others participated in the meeting.