CM KCR goes for revamp of crucial Irrigation department

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday decided to reorganise the Irrigation department into 11 circles, each headed by a chief engineer. Besides, all the engineering wings in the department will be brought under one umbrella.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who held a review meeting in Karimnagar after a visit to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, said the exercise was aimed at facilitating the department achieve the targets set in the field of irrigation as also to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

It was also decided to fill all the vacancies in the engineering wings of the Irrigation department by June end. Similarly, construction of residential quarters for all irrigation officers and staff must be completed by the end of April, the Chief Minister told the officials.

“The officers concerned must be ready on all fronts to lift 530 TMC of water and also prepare an action plan to fill all the reservoirs and other water bodies in the State. Repairs to all irrigation canals must also be carried out by the end of May,” the Chief Minister said at the review meeting.

He also directed the Chief secretary Somesh Kumar to sanction construction of new collectorate buildings where it had not been done, besides building new collectorates in place of the existing buildings in Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts.

