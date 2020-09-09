CM KCR introduces new Bills in State Assembly to bring revenue reforms

While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill 2020 and the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bull 2020

Hyderabad: The State government introduced four Bills in the Assembly paving way for digitisation of revenue records and land transactions to simplify the registration process. Citizens can soon transfer both agricultural and non-agricultural properties at click-of-a-button through the upcoming Dharani portal, rather than running from one government office to another.

While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill 2020 and the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bull 2020, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao introduced the Telangana Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2020 and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao introduced the Telangana Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill 2020 in the Assembly. All four Bills are aimed at ushering revolutionary reforms in the land administration in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Bills were introduced to bring transparency in land administration and simplify the registration process, minimising the human interference. He said that the much-awaited Dharani website will be soon activated for the public to access data pertaining to the land records of the entire State. He stated that the entire registration process will be carried out digitally by visiting the offices of the Sub-Registrar or the Mandal Revenue Officer only for once.

Using its discretionary powers, the State government has now empowered the MROs as the sub-registrars to carry out registration and mutation of agricultural lands. Similarly, the sub-registrars are now empowered to carry out registration and mutation of non-agricultural properties. Thus, people can visit either the MRO or the Sub-registrar office based on their property type upon booking a time slot in advance. The entire registration process will be completed after submitting necessary documents and land records will be updated accordingly in realtime.

“An estimated 90 lakh properties in local bodies have been already digitised to carry out these transactions digitally. The entire land or property data will be available online and thus, preventing unauthorised or illegal transactions,” the Chief Minister explained.

For safety and security of the database, the State government will install multiple servers at multiple places in the State as well as other States as part of a backup mechanism and disaster management technology. Prior to the launch of Dharani website, the State government will undertake a complete survey of the State with geographical coordinates for each survey number fixed in these records.

On abolition of the posts of Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs), the Chief Minister clarified that about 20,000 VRAs will be given scale posts in different government departments as per their qualification. Similarly, about 5,480 VROs will be accommodated in different departments. The state government took the decision to ensure their job safety, despite an additional burden of Rs 260 crore per annum on the State exchequer towards salaries.

